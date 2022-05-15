Norinchukin Bank The Decreases Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Norinchukin Bank The trimmed its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 51,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,259,000 after purchasing an additional 9,561 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 11,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 163,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,686,000 after purchasing an additional 30,759 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,235,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 26,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,794,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 37,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total transaction of $7,767,945.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.99, for a total transaction of $203,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,001 shares of company stock valued at $11,154,052. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.27.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $201.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $200.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.08. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $270.84. The firm has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.03.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.49. Cummins had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.04 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 43.15%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

