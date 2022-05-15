Norinchukin Bank The Cuts Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Norinchukin Bank The decreased its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 2,155.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 203 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

WAT stock opened at $320.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $314.36 and a 200 day moving average of $329.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $288.32 and a 52 week high of $428.22.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.48. Waters had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 221.08%. The company had revenue of $690.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WAT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $373.83.

About Waters (Get Rating)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.