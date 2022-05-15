NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Receives $173.15 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirty-one analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $172.23.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NIKE from $202.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on NIKE from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on NIKE from $163.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday.

NIKE stock traded up $5.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.01. 9,618,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,842,561. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.73 and a 200 day moving average of $146.46. NIKE has a 1-year low of $105.00 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The company has a market capitalization of $177.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.95.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.19%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

