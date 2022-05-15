NFTify 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $6,718.00 (N1)

NFTify (N1) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 15th. NFTify has a total market capitalization of $278,923.30 and $6,718.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NFTify has traded 23.5% lower against the dollar. One NFTify coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003300 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $157.88 or 0.00521572 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00036488 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,003.50 or 1.98228419 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008532 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004675 BTC.

NFTify Profile

NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,362,031 coins.

NFTify Coin Trading

