NFTb One Day Volume Reaches $135,803.00 (NFTB)

NFTb (NFTB) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 15th. NFTb has a market cap of $2.85 million and approximately $135,803.00 worth of NFTb was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFTb coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0268 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, NFTb has traded down 38.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003294 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.12 or 0.00521468 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00036965 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,000.10 or 1.97870681 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008492 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004660 BTC.

NFTb Coin Profile

NFTb’s total supply is 999,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,243,272 coins. NFTb’s official Twitter account is @nftbmarket

NFTb Coin Trading

