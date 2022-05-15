NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $150.90 Million

Wall Street analysts expect NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) to post $150.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s earnings. NextGen Healthcare posted sales of $144.19 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will report full year sales of $596.00 million for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $633.95 million, with estimates ranging from $633.90 million to $634.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NextGen Healthcare.

NXGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextGen Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

In related news, EVP Donna Cullen Greene sold 63,625 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $1,275,681.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CTO David A. Metcalfe sold 33,838 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $676,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 155,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,100,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 144,551 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,091 over the last ninety days. 18.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXGN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 214.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXGN traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.74. 442,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,829. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.63. NextGen Healthcare has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $21.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,975.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.17.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

