NextDAO (NAX) Trading Down 46.2% Over Last 7 Days

NextDAO (NAX) traded up 14.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 15th. Over the last seven days, NextDAO has traded 46.2% lower against the dollar. NextDAO has a market capitalization of $830,922.53 and $280,197.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NextDAO coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NextDAO alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003314 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003318 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00010100 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,929.75 or 1.00014601 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000442 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001416 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003321 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.90 or 0.00523890 BTC.

NextDAO Coin Profile

NextDAO is a coin. It launched on September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,343,912,609 coins and its circulating supply is 2,303,680,500 coins. NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

NextDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NextDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NextDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NextDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NextDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.