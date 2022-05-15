Newscrypto (NWC) Market Capitalization Hits $15.07 Million

Newscrypto (NWC) traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. Over the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded 47.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Newscrypto coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000334 BTC on major exchanges. Newscrypto has a total market cap of $15.07 million and $4.47 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003325 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.99 or 0.00526012 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00035737 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,611.36 or 1.98475020 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008603 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004688 BTC.

About Newscrypto

Newscrypto was first traded on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Newscrypto

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using US dollars.

