Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,589,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 107,576 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.72% of Newpark Resources worth $4,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Newpark Resources by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,776,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,463,000 after acquiring an additional 98,150 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newpark Resources during the third quarter worth about $6,025,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Newpark Resources by 11.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,668,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,505,000 after purchasing an additional 169,402 shares during the last quarter. Oslo Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Newpark Resources by 13.8% during the third quarter. Oslo Asset Management AS now owns 1,645,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,429,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Newpark Resources by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,357,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 13,980 shares during the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NR opened at $3.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $4.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.49.

Newpark Resources ( NYSE:NR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Newpark Resources had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $179.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.90 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Newpark Resources, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NR shares. TheStreet upgraded Newpark Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Newpark Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newpark Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

In other Newpark Resources news, Director Donald Win Young acquired 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $144,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 68,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,152.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

