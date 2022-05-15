New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) PT Lowered to $50.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Posted by on May 15th, 2022

New Relic (NYSE:NEWRGet Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $96.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 7.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NEWR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Relic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $117.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.09.

Shares of NYSE:NEWR opened at $46.60 on Friday. New Relic has a one year low of $41.66 and a one year high of $129.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.16 and a 200-day moving average of $85.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

In other news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $1,731,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 42,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,797.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 1,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $128,648.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,748 shares of company stock valued at $7,014,959 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of New Relic by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 291,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Relic by 4.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 449,221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,044,000 after purchasing an additional 17,128 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of New Relic by 282.4% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Relic in the first quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of New Relic by 0.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,889,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,346,000 after purchasing an additional 9,341 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Relic Company Profile (Get Rating)

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for New Relic (NYSE:NEWR)

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.