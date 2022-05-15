New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) PT Lowered to $50.00 at BMO Capital Markets

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $96.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 7.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NEWR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Relic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $117.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.09.

Shares of NYSE:NEWR opened at $46.60 on Friday. New Relic has a one year low of $41.66 and a one year high of $129.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.16 and a 200-day moving average of $85.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

In other news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $1,731,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 42,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,797.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 1,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $128,648.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 106,748 shares of company stock valued at $7,014,959 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of New Relic by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 291,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Relic by 4.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 449,221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,044,000 after purchasing an additional 17,128 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of New Relic by 282.4% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Relic in the first quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of New Relic by 0.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,889,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,346,000 after purchasing an additional 9,341 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

