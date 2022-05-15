New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Price Target Cut to $65.00

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Cowen from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 39.48% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of New Relic from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of New Relic from $117.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Relic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, New Relic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.09.

Shares of NEWR opened at $46.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. New Relic has a fifty-two week low of $41.66 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.69.

In other New Relic news, CEO William Staples sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $179,782.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Steve Hurn sold 2,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $151,719.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 106,748 shares of company stock valued at $7,014,959 over the last quarter. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEWR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in New Relic by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of New Relic by 132.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of New Relic by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

