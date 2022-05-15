New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) Short Interest Up 55.5% in April

New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 196,900 shares, an increase of 55.5% from the April 15th total of 126,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 345,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NMTLF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.06. 10,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,622. New Age Metals has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average of $0.09.

Get New Age Metals alerts:

About New Age Metals (Get Rating)

New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE/polymetallic project located in south central Alaska; and eight lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New Age Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Age Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.