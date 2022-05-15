Neutrino USD 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $26.25 Million (USDN)

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. Neutrino USD has a total market capitalization of $860.71 million and approximately $26.25 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Neutrino USD has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Neutrino USD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.96 or 0.00003211 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003339 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001416 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $157.65 or 0.00527060 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00035708 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,545.18 or 1.99072436 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008654 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004688 BTC.

About Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD’s launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 896,274,956 coins and its circulating supply is 896,274,357 coins. The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

