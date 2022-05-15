Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Short Interest Up 75.8% in April

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, an increase of 75.8% from the April 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 170,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 29.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 120.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 9,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000.

Shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.20. The company had a trading volume of 402,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,224. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $7.19.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.0206 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently -227.59%.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

