NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) PT Lowered to $9.00

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSEGet Rating) had its price objective cut by Chardan Capital from $18.00 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NeuBase Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ NBSE opened at $0.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.13. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $5.51.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSEGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts forecast that NeuBase Therapeutics will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 11,528 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders, and cancer and oncology applications.

