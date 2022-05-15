Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Short Interest Down 53.5% in April

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 53.5% from the April 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clayton Partners LLC boosted its position in Network-1 Technologies by 6.8% in the first quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 912,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 58,041 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Network-1 Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Network-1 Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,120,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Network-1 Technologies by 181.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 30,255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

NTIP traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $2.52. 18,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,412. Network-1 Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $4.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.32.

Network-1 Technologies ( NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. Network-1 Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

About Network-1 Technologies

Network-1 Technologies, Inc develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company owns 95 patents, including the Cox patent portfolio relating to enabling technology for identifying media content on the Internet; M2M/IoT patent portfolio related to enabling technology for authenticating, provisioning, and using embedded sim cards in next generation IoT, machine-to-machine, and other mobile devices, including smartphones, tablets, and computers; and HFT patent portfolio covering technologies relating to high frequency trading that addresses technological problems associated with speed and latency, and provide critical latency gains in trading systems.

