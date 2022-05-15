Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the forty-four analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $360.03.

NFLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Netflix from $555.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $342.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $380.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

NFLX traded up $13.33 on Tuesday, reaching $187.64. 13,107,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,349,462. Netflix has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The stock has a market cap of $83.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $302.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $456.59.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 12.5% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 784 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth about $166,268,000. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Netflix by 16.8% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 96,705 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,225,000 after purchasing an additional 13,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

