NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Shares Purchased by EMC Capital Management

EMC Capital Management boosted its position in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) by 87.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,528 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management owned approximately 0.14% of NeoGames worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGMS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in NeoGames by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in NeoGames during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in NeoGames by 184.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in NeoGames during the 3rd quarter valued at $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Get NeoGames alerts:

NGMS stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.05. 483,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,537. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. NeoGames S.A. has a 52 week low of $10.69 and a 52 week high of $73.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.38.

NeoGames ( NASDAQ:NGMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.09). NeoGames had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of NeoGames in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of NeoGames from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoGames from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday.

About NeoGames (Get Rating)

NeoGames SA provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGames Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGames and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.