Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NKTR. Cowen cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.46.

Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $3.99 on Thursday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $19.37. The stock has a market cap of $743.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.99.

Nektar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NKTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.23. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 476.58% and a negative return on equity of 65.64%. The firm had revenue of $24.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 7,579 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $82,990.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 10,912 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $119,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,186 shares of company stock valued at $418,137 in the last quarter. 2.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, X Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

