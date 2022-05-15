Needham & Company LLC Trims Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Target Price to $40.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

RBLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. MKM Partners started coverage on Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Roblox from $70.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Roblox from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $32.97 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.20. Roblox has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $141.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 89.21% and a negative net margin of 25.01%. The company had revenue of $631.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Roblox will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $137,422.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 2,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $140,516.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,930 shares of company stock valued at $797,939 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Roblox by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in Roblox by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roblox by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

