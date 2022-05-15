Needham & Company LLC Lowers Toast (NYSE:TOST) Price Target to $21.00

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $38.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 40.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Toast from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Toast from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Toast from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Toast from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Toast in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.40.

Shares of TOST opened at $14.99 on Friday. Toast has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $69.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.57.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $512.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.55 million. Equities analysts predict that Toast will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Stephen Fredette sold 1,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $45,285.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,307,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,906,175.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Aman Narang sold 1,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $44,859.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,552,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,382,496.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,233 shares of company stock valued at $1,242,593 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Toast by 588.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 750,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,317,000 after acquiring an additional 641,900 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toast by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,052,000 after acquiring an additional 8,477 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its stake in shares of Toast by 519.0% during the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 342,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,435,000 after acquiring an additional 286,876 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Toast during the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC boosted its stake in Toast by 672.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 133,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 116,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

