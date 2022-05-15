NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Reaches $6.73 on Major Exchanges

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 14th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $6.73 or 0.00022343 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 35.2% against the US dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $4.60 billion and $680.66 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.83 or 0.00112352 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.80 or 0.00294936 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00032673 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00007836 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000133 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 683,664,295 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog . The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org . NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

