Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) PT Lowered to $9.00

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NVTS. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navitas Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

Get Navitas Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of NVTS opened at $6.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.29. Navitas Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $5.34 and a fifty-two week high of $22.19. The company has a current ratio of 27.16, a quick ratio of 26.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Navitas Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:NVTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Navitas Semiconductor will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $804,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,701,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,276,000. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,515,000. Finally, Teramo Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

About Navitas Semiconductor (Get Rating)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Navitas Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navitas Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.