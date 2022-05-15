Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $6.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Navitas Semiconductor updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

NVTS stock opened at $6.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 27.16, a quick ratio of 26.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.29. Navitas Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $5.34 and a fifty-two week high of $22.19.

NVTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navitas Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $18,307,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,044,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,741,000 after purchasing an additional 9,185 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $8,462,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $12,866,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 377,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 10,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

