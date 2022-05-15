National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Stock Holdings Raised by Guardian Capital Advisors LP

Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. National Grid accounts for approximately 1.2% of Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in National Grid were worth $12,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of National Grid by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,968,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $214,713,000 after purchasing an additional 325,104 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of National Grid by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,296,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,315,000 after purchasing an additional 28,216 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of National Grid by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,126,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,149,000 after purchasing an additional 155,196 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of National Grid by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 671,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,033,000 after purchasing an additional 68,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of National Grid by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 625,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NGG traded up $1.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.01. The company had a trading volume of 349,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,385. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.54 and its 200 day moving average is $72.27. National Grid plc has a twelve month low of $59.53 and a twelve month high of $80.20.

NGG has been the subject of several research reports. Investec lowered shares of National Grid to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Societe Generale lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of National Grid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $873.00.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

