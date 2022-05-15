National Bank Financial Trims Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Target Price to C$26.00

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

MFC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Desjardins boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Manulife Financial from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut Manulife Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Manulife Financial stock opened at $17.44 on Thursday. Manulife Financial has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $22.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.32 and a 200-day moving average of $19.99.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.14 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.257 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 27.96%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,706,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,832,000 after buying an additional 2,032,695 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 12.5% in the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 25,986,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,414,000 after buying an additional 2,891,888 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $362,442,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 5.7% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,265,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,598,000 after buying an additional 934,381 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,493,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,615,000 after buying an additional 116,523 shares during the period. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

