NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NantHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

NASDAQ NH opened at $0.59 on Friday. NantHealth has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $2.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.96.

NantHealth ( NASDAQ:NH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NantHealth will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in NantHealth during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in NantHealth by 1,023.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 94,191 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in NantHealth during the second quarter valued at $44,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NantHealth by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,362,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 37,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in NantHealth during the third quarter valued at $367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

NantHealth Company Profile

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions.

