My DeFi Pet Price Reaches $0.18 on Exchanges (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. Over the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded down 37.1% against the US dollar. One My DeFi Pet coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000586 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and $1.12 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003294 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.12 or 0.00521468 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00036965 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,000.10 or 1.97870681 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008492 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004660 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

My DeFi Pet Coin Trading

