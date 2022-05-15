MXC (MXC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $17.64 Million

MXC (MXC) traded down 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. During the last seven days, MXC has traded 24.6% lower against the dollar. MXC has a total market capitalization of $199.72 million and approximately $17.64 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MXC coin can currently be bought for about $0.0756 or 0.00000243 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.44 or 0.00239601 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003262 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $514.54 or 0.01656208 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000352 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003745 BTC.

MXC Coin Profile

MXC is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,642,132,373 coins. MXC’s official Twitter account is @MXCfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/MXCFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MXC is www.mxc.org . The official message board for MXC is medium.com/mxcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC is building a global data network that allows the devices of tomorrow to connect, commit and communicate more efficiently. Cities, companies, and individuals benefit by building the network or using it to transmit and manage their data. MXProtocol will be the standard used for machine to machine (M2M) communication between LPWAN devices. Using MXProtocol will solve the problem of data collision on LPWAN networks and create the platform for smart bidding, and data trade between permissionless blockchains. “

Buying and Selling MXC

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MXC directly using U.S. dollars.

