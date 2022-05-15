MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 38.6% from the April 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of MTN Group stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.60. The stock had a trading volume of 30,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,451. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. MTN Group has a 1 year low of $6.72 and a 1 year high of $13.69.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.1398 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%.

MTN Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mobile telecommunications industry. The company provides data, voice and SMS, digital and fintech, wholesale, and interconnect and roaming services, as well as sells mobile devices. It also offers network as a service, which include subsea cables providing international connectivity services; terrestrial and metro fiber networks; data centers and cable landing stations; and FTTx, towers, and radio access networks.

