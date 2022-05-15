mStable USD Achieves Market Cap of $40.94 Million (MUSD)

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Over the last seven days, mStable USD has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One mStable USD coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003226 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. mStable USD has a market cap of $40.94 million and $99,987.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get mStable USD alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,887.59 or 1.00012663 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00038204 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001536 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00015882 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 43.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001370 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000910 BTC.

mStable USD Coin Profile

mStable USD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

mStable USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for mStable USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for mStable USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.