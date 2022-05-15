Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $230,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) to report sales of $230,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Motus GI’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $100,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $400,000.00. Motus GI posted sales of $100,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 130%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full-year sales of $1.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $610,000.00 to $1.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $9.43 million, with estimates ranging from $9.05 million to $9.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Motus GI.

Get Motus GI alerts:

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Motus GI had a negative net margin of 5,331.94% and a negative return on equity of 138.62%. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MOTS shares. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of Motus GI from $1.75 to $1.40 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Motus GI in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Motus GI by 41.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motus GI by 20.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 20,110 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motus GI by 13.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 202,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motus GI by 276.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 34,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motus GI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MOTS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,414. The company has a current ratio of 8.26, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.42. Motus GI has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $1.22. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.40.

Motus GI Company Profile (Get Rating)

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared gastrointestinal tract during the colonoscopy and facilitates upper gastrointestinal endoscopy procedure. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Motus GI (MOTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Motus GI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motus GI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.