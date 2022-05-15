Motorsport Games (MSGM) to Release Earnings on Monday

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 16th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.66). Motorsport Games had a negative net margin of 219.97% and a negative return on equity of 67.60%. The firm had revenue of $8.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.15 million. On average, analysts expect Motorsport Games to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of MSGM opened at $0.72 on Friday. Motorsport Games has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $19.14. The company has a market cap of $13.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of -1.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.26.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSGM. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Motorsport Games by 87,103.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 27,873 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Motorsport Games in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Motorsport Games during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.99% of the company’s stock.
Motorsport Games Company Profile (Get Rating)
Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Motorsport Games (MSGM)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for Motorsport Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorsport Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.