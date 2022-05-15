Motorsport Games (MSGM) to Release Earnings on Monday

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 16th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.66). Motorsport Games had a negative net margin of 219.97% and a negative return on equity of 67.60%. The firm had revenue of $8.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.15 million. On average, analysts expect Motorsport Games to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MSGM opened at $0.72 on Friday. Motorsport Games has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $19.14. The company has a market cap of $13.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of -1.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.26.

Several brokerages have commented on MSGM. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Motorsport Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Motorsport Games from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Benchmark downgraded shares of Motorsport Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Motorsport Games in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Noble Financial downgraded shares of Motorsport Games from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSGM. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Motorsport Games by 87,103.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 27,873 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Motorsport Games in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Motorsport Games during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.99% of the company’s stock.

Motorsport Games Company Profile

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.

