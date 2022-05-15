Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.83-1.88 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.05-2.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.05 billion.Motorola Solutions also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.80-$9.95 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MSI shares. StockNews.com cut Motorola Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $275.55.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $215.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.91. Motorola Solutions has a one year low of $196.09 and a one year high of $273.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $226.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.59.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 704.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 43.35%.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total transaction of $21,802,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total value of $18,137,743.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 11.4% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth about $426,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

