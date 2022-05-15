MoonTools (MOONS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,745.00

MoonTools (MOONS) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 14th. Over the last week, MoonTools has traded 32.4% lower against the US dollar. One MoonTools coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.86 or 0.00016266 BTC on exchanges. MoonTools has a total market cap of $133,560.07 and $1,745.00 worth of MoonTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003345 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.35 or 0.00530347 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00037144 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,061.97 or 2.01155409 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004732 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008578 BTC.

MoonTools Coin Profile

MoonTools’ total supply is 50,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,500 coins. MoonTools’ official website is www.moontools.io . MoonTools’ official Twitter account is @moontoolsio

Buying and Selling MoonTools

