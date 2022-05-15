Moonriver (MOVR) Achieves Market Cap of $91.48 Million

Moonriver (MOVR) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One Moonriver coin can currently be purchased for $22.30 or 0.00073739 BTC on major exchanges. Moonriver has a total market capitalization of $91.48 million and approximately $11.51 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Moonriver has traded down 33.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003303 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001416 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.75 or 0.00515116 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00037565 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,196.75 or 1.92476072 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008557 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004673 BTC.

About Moonriver

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,329,868 coins and its circulating supply is 4,102,970 coins. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Moonriver Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

