Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.93.

MEG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Montrose Environmental Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Montrose Environmental Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of MEG traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.46. 227,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,715. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.85 and its 200-day moving average is $56.42. Montrose Environmental Group has a 52 week low of $35.23 and a 52 week high of $80.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Montrose Environmental Group ( NYSE:MEG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $143.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.23 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Montrose Environmental Group will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James K. Price purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.90 per share, with a total value of $1,047,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

