Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,920 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $5,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.2% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $431.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $434.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $463.61. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $301.53 and a 12-month high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.83. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 20.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 6,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.60, for a total transaction of $2,758,461.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.16, for a total value of $446,815.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 270,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,433,862.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,253 shares of company stock valued at $15,077,691 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MPWR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $520.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.33.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.