monday.com (MNDY) to Release Earnings on Monday

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 16th. Analysts expect monday.com to post earnings of ($1.51) per share for the quarter. monday.com has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $95.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.80 million. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a negative net margin of 41.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. On average, analysts expect monday.com to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ MNDY opened at $110.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.83. monday.com has a 52 week low of $87.05 and a 52 week high of $450.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of monday.com by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 460,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,154,000 after purchasing an additional 97,904 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of monday.com by 6,322.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,472,000 after purchasing an additional 196,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of monday.com in the second quarter valued at $43,525,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of monday.com in the first quarter valued at $8,834,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of monday.com by 151.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 20,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MNDY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of monday.com from $390.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of monday.com from $430.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of monday.com from $380.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of monday.com from $325.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of monday.com from $430.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.29.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

