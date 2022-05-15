Molten Ventures Plc (OTCMKTS:GRWXF) Short Interest Up 70.7% in April

Molten Ventures Plc (OTCMKTS:GRWXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 319,400 shares, a growth of 70.7% from the April 15th total of 187,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

GRWXF remained flat at $$8.25 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.02 and its 200 day moving average is $10.49. Molten Ventures has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $16.00.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Molten Ventures from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Molten Ventures Plc, formerly known as Draper Esprit plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

