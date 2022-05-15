Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $8.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 million. Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 214.51% and a negative return on equity of 96.66%.
NASDAQ:MTEM traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $1.24. 238,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market cap of $69.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.58. Molecular Templates has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $9.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.28.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTEM. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 56.7% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 38,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 13,925 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 5,671.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 329,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 323,771 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates in the second quarter worth about $101,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates in the third quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 764.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. 88.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Molecular Templates (Get Rating)
Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of therapies through its proprietary biologic engineered toxin body (ETB) drug platform.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Molecular Templates (MTEM)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Templates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Templates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.