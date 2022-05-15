Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 45.7% from the April 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of MSLOY remained flat at $$12.17 during mid-day trading on Friday. 75 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,353. Mitsui O.S.K. Lines has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $18.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.96.

Get Mitsui O.S.K. Lines alerts:

About Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (Get Rating)

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. engages in the marine transportation business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Dry Bulk Business, Energy Transport Business, Product Transport Business, and Associated Businesses. Its fleet consists of dry bulk carriers for the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, wood, wood chips, cement, fertilizer, and salt and steel products; crude oil tankers; tankers that transport refined petroleum products, such as gas oils, naphtha, and gasoline; chemical tankers that transport liquid chemical products; methanol carriers; and LPG carriers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui O.S.K. Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.