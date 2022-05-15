Mithril Achieves Market Cap of $16.03 Million (MITH)

Mithril (MITH) traded 22.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 15th. During the last seven days, Mithril has traded down 38.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Mithril coin can now be purchased for about $0.0160 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges. Mithril has a market capitalization of $16.03 million and $3.90 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008416 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.54 or 0.00172324 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000424 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000112 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About Mithril

Mithril (MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mithril is mith.io . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Mithril Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

