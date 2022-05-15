Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Makes New Investment in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,882 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,067 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 12,288 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,803 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WBA. Robert W. Baird lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:WBA traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.55. The company had a trading volume of 5,781,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,802,335. The firm has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.94. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.80 and a 52 week high of $55.96.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.20. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.33 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.4775 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.34%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.