Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MSEX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Middlesex Water from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Middlesex Water from $102.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ MSEX opened at $91.18 on Thursday. Middlesex Water has a 1-year low of $78.96 and a 1-year high of $121.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.64 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.80.

Middlesex Water ( NASDAQ:MSEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.18. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 28.43%. The company had revenue of $36.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.15%.

In other Middlesex Water news, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 500 shares of Middlesex Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $50,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bernadette M. Sohler sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.33, for a total value of $103,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,506 shares of company stock valued at $575,617. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 7.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,766,000 after buying an additional 17,275 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Middlesex Water by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,860,000 after acquiring an additional 22,897 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 1,394.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 130,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,403,000 after purchasing an additional 121,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 95.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,845,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.14% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

