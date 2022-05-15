Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Price Target Cut to $201.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Robert W. Baird from $211.00 to $201.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

MIDD has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays upped their target price on Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Middleby in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Middleby from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Middleby from $198.00 to $195.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Middleby from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $195.00.

MIDD stock opened at $139.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.66. Middleby has a 52 week low of $127.02 and a 52 week high of $201.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $994.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.97 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 13.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Middleby will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $168.84 per share, for a total transaction of $101,304.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.45, for a total value of $460,900.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 57.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,136,000 after acquiring an additional 51,829 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 52,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,328,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

