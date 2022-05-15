Michelmersh Brick’s (MBH) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 160 ($1.97) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 162 ($2.00) target price on shares of Michelmersh Brick in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Get Michelmersh Brick alerts:

Shares of Michelmersh Brick stock opened at GBX 118 ($1.45) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £113.07 million and a PE ratio of 18.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 117.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 123.20. Michelmersh Brick has a one year low of GBX 106.50 ($1.31) and a one year high of GBX 152 ($1.87).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from Michelmersh Brick’s previous dividend of $1.15. Michelmersh Brick’s dividend payout ratio is 0.58%.

Michelmersh Brick Company Profile (Get Rating)

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of bricks, tiles, and building products in the United Kingdom and Europe. It offers extruded wire cut facing bricks, clay pavers, paving accessories, and special shaped products under the Blockleys brand; monotone color blends in rustic, drag wire, smooth, and sand faced textures under the Carlton brand; handmade bricks and special products under the Charnwood brand; a spectrum of bricks under the Floren.be brand; clamp-fired stock facing bricks in various textural finishes under the Freshfield Lane brand; traditional hand pressed architectural terra cotta and faience, and various architectural components under the Hathern Terra Cotta brand; and facing bricks and special shaped bricks under the Michelmersh brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Michelmersh Brick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Michelmersh Brick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.