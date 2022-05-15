MIB Coin (MIB) Market Capitalization Tops $284,567.03

MIB Coin (MIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 15th. One MIB Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MIB Coin has a market cap of $284,567.03 and $2.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003327 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00061066 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00011761 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000751 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MIB Coin Coin Profile

MIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 436,460,282 coins and its circulating supply is 159,158,354 coins. The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

