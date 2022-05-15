MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 84.8% from the April 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 398,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MIN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 156.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MIN remained flat at $$3.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. 369,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,769. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $3.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.34.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0233 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.29%.

About MFS Intermediate Income Trust (Get Rating)

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

