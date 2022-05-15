MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) and Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Critical Contrast

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) and Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for MFA Financial and Mid-America Apartment Communities, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MFA Financial 0 2 2 0 2.50 Mid-America Apartment Communities 0 5 6 0 2.55

MFA Financial currently has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.58%. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus target price of $211.09, indicating a potential upside of 17.43%. Given MFA Financial’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe MFA Financial is more favorable than Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Dividends

MFA Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.1%. Mid-America Apartment Communities pays an annual dividend of $4.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. MFA Financial pays out 166.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Mid-America Apartment Communities pays out 84.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Mid-America Apartment Communities has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

MFA Financial has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mid-America Apartment Communities has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MFA Financial and Mid-America Apartment Communities’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MFA Financial $362.30 million 3.80 $328.87 million $1.06 12.66 Mid-America Apartment Communities $1.78 billion 11.67 $533.79 million $5.16 34.84

Mid-America Apartment Communities has higher revenue and earnings than MFA Financial. MFA Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mid-America Apartment Communities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares MFA Financial and Mid-America Apartment Communities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MFA Financial 41.39% 10.55% 3.04% Mid-America Apartment Communities 32.66% 9.77% 5.31%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.1% of Mid-America Apartment Communities shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of MFA Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Mid-America Apartment Communities shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Mid-America Apartment Communities beats MFA Financial on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MFA Financial (Get Rating)

MFA Financial, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets. The company has elected to be taxed as a REIT and would not be subject to federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. MFA Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities (Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. As of December 31, 2020, MAA had ownership interest in 102,772 apartment units, including communities currently in development, across 16 states and the District of Columbia.

